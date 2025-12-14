Guterres marks end of UN's political mission in Iraq

BAGHDAD: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Saturday (Dec 13) marked in Baghdad the end of the United Nations' political mission in Iraq, which supported the country's transition following the US-led invasion.

At Baghdad's request, the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) will shut down its operations after 22 years of assisting the country in its transition following the 2003 invasion and occupation that toppled longtime ruler Saddam Hussein.

"UNAMI was honoured and humbled to walk side-by-side with the Iraqi people," Guterres said at the mission's closing ceremony.

But "while a mission may conclude, the United Nations will always walk alongside the people of Iraq on the path toward peace, sustainable development and human rights," he added.

UN agencies and programmes will continue to operate in Iraq.