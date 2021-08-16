Haiti hospitals struggle to treat thousands injured in quake

LES CAYES: Hunched on benches, curled up in chairs and even lying the floor, those injured in the powerful earthquake that wreaked havoc on Haiti on Saturday (Aug 14) crowded an overburdened hospital near the epicentre.

The emergency room in Les Cayes, in southwestern Haiti, which was devastated by the 7.2 magnitude quake on Saturday morning that killed at least 1,200 people, is expecting reinforcements to help treat some of the thousands of injured.

"At the time of the earthquake, there were only three doctors in the emergency service," said Dr Michelet Paurus.

"This morning, it's getting better because we received orthopedists, surgeons and almost 42 residents distributed across all the hospitals of the department."