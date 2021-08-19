Logo
Haiti quake death toll rises to 2,189
People search for survivors in the debris of a home destroyed by the earthquake in Les Cayes, Haiti on Aug 14, 2021. (Photo: AP/Joseph Odelyn)

19 Aug 2021 02:48PM (Updated: 19 Aug 2021 02:48PM)
PORT-AU-PRINCE: The death toll from a devastating earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend rose by almost 250 on Wednesday (Aug 18) to 2,189, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said.

"The toll from the earthquake is 2,189," the agency said on Twitter.

More than 12,260 people were injured when the quake hit the southwestern part of Haiti on Saturday, about 160km to the west of the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the updated toll.

The civil protection agency added that 332 people have been reported missing and rescue operations were ongoing.

An aerial view of an excavator removing rubble from a destroyed building after Saturday's 7.2 magnitude quake, in Les Cayes, Haiti August 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Tens of thousands of buildings were destroyed and damaged in the impoverished country still recovering from another devastating earthquake in 2010.

Haiti has also been beleaguered by gang violence, COVID-19 and political chaos, which spiked last month after the assassination of president Jovenel Moise.

The government has declared a month-long state of emergency in the four provinces affected by the quake.

Source: AFP/vc

