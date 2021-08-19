Haiti quake death toll rises to 2,189

PORT-AU-PRINCE: The death toll from a devastating earthquake that struck Haiti over the weekend rose by almost 250 on Wednesday (Aug 18) to 2,189, the Caribbean nation's civil protection agency said.

"The toll from the earthquake is 2,189," the agency said on Twitter.

More than 12,260 people were injured when the quake hit the southwestern part of Haiti on Saturday, about 160km to the west of the capital Port-au-Prince, according to the updated toll.

The civil protection agency added that 332 people have been reported missing and rescue operations were ongoing.