Haitian prime minister goes abroad for support after gang massacre

SAINT-MARC, HAITI: Haitian Prime Minister Garry Conille embarked on a trip to the United Arab Emirates and Kenya on Saturday (Oct 6) to seek security assistance in the aftermath of one of the deadliest gang attacks in the Caribbean nation in recent years.

Haiti is reeling after members of the Gran Grif gang stormed through the town of Pont-Sonde in the western Artibonite region early on Thursday, killing at least 70 people, including infants, and forcing over 6,000 residents to flee.

The massacre caused widespread shock even in a country that has grown accustomed to outbreaks of violence, and where the national police force is outgunned and understaffed.

"As you can see, we are being attacked on several fronts," Conille said in a press conference before the trip.