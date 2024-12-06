Rebels capture key Syrian city of Hama

"MASSIVE BLOW"

Aron Lund, a fellow of the Century International think tank, called the loss of Hama "a massive, massive blow to the Syrian government" because the army should have had an advantage there to reverse rebel gains "and they couldn't do it".



He said HTS would now try to push on towards Syria's third largest city, Homs, some 40km to the south, where many residents were already leaving on Thursday, images on social media showed.



Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman reported a mass exodus from the city of members of Assad's Alawite minority community.



He said tens of thousands were heading towards areas along Syria's Mediterranean coast, where the Alawites, followers of an offshoot of Shiite Islam, form the majority.



"We are afraid and worried that what happened in Hama will be repeated in Homs," said a civil servant, who gave his name only as Abbas.



"We fear they (the rebels) will take revenge on us," the 33-year-old said.



Until last week, the war in Syria had been mostly dormant for years, but analysts have said it was bound to resume as it was never truly resolved.



UN chief Antonio Guterres said the flare-up reflects "the bitter fruits of a chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation arrangements".



In a video posted online, HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani said his fighters had entered Hama to "cleanse the wound that has endured in Syria for 40 years", referring to a crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood in 1982, which led to thousands of deaths.



"I ask God almighty that it be a conquest with no revenge," he added.



In a later message on Telegram congratulating "the people of Hama on their victory," he used his real name, Ahmed al-Sharaa, instead of his nom de guerre for the first time.