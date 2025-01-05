Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage

"We appeal to the prime minister, world leaders and all decision-makers: it's time to take decisions as if it were your own children there," the family said in a statement.



Albag was 18 when she was captured by Palestinian militants at the Nahal Oz base on the Gaza border along with six other women conscripts, five of whom remain in captivity.



Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad have released a number of videos of Israeli hostages in their custody during nearly 15 months of fighting in Gaza.