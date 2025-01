Hamas armed wing releases video of Gaza hostage

The militants seized 251 hostages during the 2023 attack, of whom 96 remain in Gaza. The Israeli military says 34 of those are dead.Hamas said late on Friday that indirect negotiations with Israel for a truce and hostage release deal were to resume in Qatar that same night. There has since been no update.Mediators Qatar, Egypt and the United States have been engaged in months of effort that have failed to end the war.Weekly demonstrations organised by the hostages forum, the latest scheduled in Tel Aviv on Saturday, have kept up the pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a deal to free the hostages.