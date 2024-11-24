Hamas armed wing says Israeli woman hostage killed in north Gaza

Hamas's armed wing said Saturday (Nov 23) an Israeli woman taken hostage during the October 2023 attack had been killed in a combat zone in northern Gaza and the Israeli military said it was investigating.

Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obeida said contact had been restored with the woman's captors after a break of several weeks and it was established that the hostage had been killed in an area of north Gaza where the Israeli army has been operating.

Abu Obeida's statement did not further identify the hostage or say how or when she was killed.

The Israeli army told AFP it was looking into the claim.