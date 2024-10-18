Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar: Israel's most wanted man

The killing of Haniyeh in Tehran on Jul 31 has been widely blamed on Israel, which has never claimed the assassination.



Also in July, Israel said it killed Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif, but the group never confirmed his death.



"Every Hamas member is a dead man," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last year after the Oct 7 attack sparked the Gaza war.

PUNISHING COLLABORATORS

The Hamas attack resulted in the deaths of 1,206 people in Israel, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli official figures that include hostages killed in captivity.