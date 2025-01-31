Hamas confirms death of its military chief Mohammed Deif

In January 2024, Israel released a picture of Deif showing him with one eye missing, without specifying when it was taken.



His enemies dubbed Deif the "cat with nine lives" after his many close calls with death.



In 2014, Israel launched an air strike on Gaza, killing Deif's wife and a seven-month-old son.



Deif is said to have played a key role in the huge network of tunnels built beneath Gaza.



In May, the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court requested a warrant for his arrest, along with Sinwar, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.



Until Thursday, Hamas had not confirmed his death.