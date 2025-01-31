Hamas confirms killing of its military leader Mohammed Deif, months after airstrike

GAZA CITY: Hamas confirmed on Thursday (Jan 30) the death of its military chief Mohammed Deif, accused by Israel of being one of the masterminds behind the Oct 7, 2023 attack and whose killing it announced last year.

"The Al-Qassam Brigades announce to our great people the martyrdom of a group of distinguished fighters and heroic commanders," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas' armed wing, announced in a video statement, naming Mohammed Deif, chief of staff of the Al-Qassam Brigades and Marwan Issa, deputy chief of staff among them.

Until Thursday, Hamas had not confirmed his death.

On Aug 1 last year, the Israeli military announced it had killed Deif in an air strike in Gaza the month before.

The military said fighter jets had struck Khan Yunis on Jul 13 and "following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike".

He was killed along with one of his top commanders, Rafa Salama, the military said. "Deif initiated, planned, and executed the Oct 7 massacre," it added.