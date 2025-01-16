Hamas denies Israel claim group backtracking on ceasefire

CAIRO: Two Hamas leaders rejected on Thursday (Jan 16) Israeli allegations that the Palestinian militant group was backtracking on elements of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal announced the day before.

Israeli media said the government's ratification of the agreement may be delayed in part due to disagreements within the ruling coalition.

Two members of the Hamas political bureau rejected a statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office that said the group was reneging on elements of the deal to "extort last-minute concessions".

"There is no basis to Netanyahu's claims about the movement backtracking from terms in the ceasefire agreement," Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told AFP.

Another political bureau member, Izzat al-Rishq, said separately in a statement: "Hamas is committed to the ceasefire agreement, which was announced by the mediators."