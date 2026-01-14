Hamas, Egypt officials discuss Gaza government committee

CAIRO: Hamas officials said on Wednesday (Jan 14) that the group had opened talks with Egyptian mediators in Cairo on the formation of a technocratic committee to govern Gaza as part of the US-brokered truce plan for the Palestinian territory.

Under a 20-point programme proposed by US President Donald Trump in October last year, Gaza would be administered by a transitional Palestinian committee operating under the supervision of a so-called "Board of Peace" to be chaired by Trump himself.

The Cairo meeting between a Hamas delegation and Egyptian mediators aims to address the formation of the committee, including its operational mechanisms, a senior Hamas official told AFP on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak publicly.

Separately, the Hamas delegation will also begin talks with leaders of other Palestinian factions who have arrived in the Egyptian capital, the official said.

"These discussions will cover political, national and field developments, the ceasefire agreement in light of alleged Israeli violations, and the technocratic committee, including the names of its members and its prospective chair," he added.

Hamas has repeatedly said it does not seek a role in any future governing authority in Gaza and would limit its role to monitoring the governance process to ensure stability and facilitate reconstruction.

Talks with Egyptian mediators will also focus on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the reopening of the Rafah crossing, the entry of aid currently stockpiled on the Egyptian side of the border, and preparations for launching the second phase of the ceasefire, the official said.