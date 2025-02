Hamas to free 6 Israeli Gaza hostages, hand over 4 bodies this week

GAZA: Hamas said Tuesday (Feb 18) that it would hand over all six living Israeli hostages due for release under the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire this week, as well as the bodies of four dead captives.The fragile Gaza truce took effect on Jan 19 after more than 15 months of fighting between Israel and Hamas, sparked by the Palestinian militant group's Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel.Thirty-three Israeli hostages were due to be released under the first phase, with 19 freed so far in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners. Of the remaining 14, Israel says eight are dead. Five Thai nationals held in Gaza since the 2023 attack have also been released outside the scope of the truce deal.Hamas "decided to release on Saturday, Feb 22, the remaining living (Israeli) prisoners whose release was agreed in the first phase, numbering six", the group's top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya said in a televised address.