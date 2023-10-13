Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Hamas calls for Friday protests in East Jerusalem, West Bank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Hamas calls for Friday protests in East Jerusalem, West Bank

Hamas calls for Friday protests in East Jerusalem, West Bank

FILE PHOTO: Muslim worhippers visit the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in the Old City of Jerusalem for the Fajr prayer, which takes place before sunrise, on Jun 23, 2023. (Photo: AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

13 Oct 2023 07:52AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GAZA/RAMALLAH, West Bank: Gaza's ruling Hamas militants called on Palestinians to rise up on Friday (Oct 13) in protest at Israel's bombardment of the enclave, urging Palestinians to march to East Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque and clash with Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank.

Israel has been pounding Gaza with air strikes and artillery fire in retaliation for a Hamas rampage in Israel this week that has killed at least 1,300 people, the deadliest attack on civilians in Israeli history.

More than 1,500 Palestinians have been killed.

The Gaza violence has reignited tensions in East Jerusalem and in the West Bank, where Israeli troops have killed at least 34 Palestinians during clashes since the Saturday Hamas attack, according to Palestinian officials.

In a statement calling for a "general mobilisation," Hamas urged Palestinians to protest in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound - one of the Middle East's most volatile holy sites - and stay there throughout Friday, when Muslims hold large weekly prayers.

The compound is Islam's third holiest side after Mecca and Medina and the most sacred to Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount. Clashes at the compound helped set off an 11-day Israel-Gaza war in May 2021.

Hamas urged Palestinians in the West Bank to "demonstrate, mobilise and clash" with Israeli troops and settlers.

Israel's military, which has also traded blows in recent days with militants over its northern border in Syria and Lebanon, had no immediate comment.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ga

Related Topics

Israel Israel-Hamas conflict Gaza Hamas

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.