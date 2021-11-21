Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Hamas gunman kills one in Jerusalem's Old City, is shot dead by Israeli police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Hamas gunman kills one in Jerusalem's Old City, is shot dead by Israeli police

Hamas gunman kills one in Jerusalem's Old City, is shot dead by Israeli police

Israeli security personnel and members of Zaka Rescue and Recovery team carry the body of a Palestinian man who was fatally shot by Israeli police after he killed one Israeli and wounded four others in a shooting attack in Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

21 Nov 2021 05:40PM (Updated: 21 Nov 2021 05:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian gunman from the Islamist group Hamas killed one civilian and wounded three other people in Jerusalem's Old City on Sunday (Nov 21) before being shot dead by Israeli police, officials said. 

The incident, the second attack in Jerusalem in four days, took place near one of the gates to the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, the third-holiest site in Islam. Jews revere the site as the remnant of two ancient temples. 

Israeli Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev described the gunman as a Hamas member from East Jerusalem. He used a submachine gun in the attack, Barlev said.

Hamas confirmed that the man identified by Israel as the assailant was its member.

Britain on Friday banned Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip and refuses permanent coexistence with Israel, as a terrorist group. That a move brought London's stance in line with the United States and the European Union.

The attack seriously wounded two civilians, one of whom died in hospital, a police spokesman said. Two police officers were lightly wounded.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ordered security beefed up around Jerusalem after Sunday's attack. "On a morning like this one can draw support from the (British) decision to delineate Hamas - including what is called its political wing - as a terrorist organisation," Bennett told his cabinet.

Israel captured the Old City and other parts of East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and annexed it, in a move not recognised internationally. 

Palestinians want East Jerusalem as the capital of a future state. Israel says the entire city is its eternal and indivisible capital.

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us