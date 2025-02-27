Hamas hands over bodies of four hostages, Israel frees Palestinian prisoners

JERUSALEM: Hamas handed over the bodies of four Israeli hostages while it waited for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners to be released by Israel in return, in an overnight exchange on Thursday (Feb 27) marking the final swap as part of a fragile truce in Gaza.

The ceasefire came into effect on Jan 19 and has largely held, despite numerous setbacks. But its first phase is due to end this week and the fate of its next phase, which aims to end the war, remains unclear. Hamas said that it has not received any proposals so far.

After days of impasse, Egyptian mediators secured the handover of the bodies of the final four hostages in the deal's first phase, for 620 Palestinians either detained by Israeli forces in Gaza or jailed in Israel.

Israel had refused to release prisoners on Saturday after Hamas handed over six hostages in a staged ceremony.

Hamas had been displaying living hostages and coffins carrying hostage remains on stage in front of a crowd in Gaza before handing them over, to sharp criticism, including from the United Nations.