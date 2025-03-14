Hamas says it is ready to free Israeli-US hostage, remains of 4 others

Hamas on Friday (Mar 14) said it was ready to free an Israeli-American hostage and the remains of four other dual nationals, after the Palestinian militants and Israel gathered for indirect Gaza ceasefire talks.

The first phase of a truce between Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip ended on Mar 1 without agreement on the next stages. A senior Hamas official said on Tuesday fresh talks had begun in Doha, with Israel also sending negotiators.

"Yesterday, a Hamas leadership delegation received a proposal from the brotherly mediators to resume negotiations," the Palestinian movement said in a statement.

It added that its reply "included its agreement to release the Israeli soldier Edan Alexander, who holds American citizenship, along with the remains of four others holding dual citizenship".

A Hamas official, Taher al-Nounou, told AFP that "the five individuals that Hamas agreed to release under the new American proposal are Israeli prisoners holding American nationality".

During the initial six-week phase of the ceasefire, militants released 33 hostages, including eight who were deceased, in exchange for about 1,800 Palestinian detainees held in Israeli prisons.

Militants also released five Thai captives outside the accord.

Israel has said it wants to extend the first phase of the ceasefire but Hamas has insisted on talks for the second phase of the deal which the United States, Qatar and Egypt had mediated and took effect on Jan 19.

Despite the expiry of the first phase, the ceasefire has largely held.