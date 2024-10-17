Hamas leader Sinwar killed by Israeli troops in Gaza, Netanyahu says war will go on

HOSTAGES FATE

The killing also raises new questions about the fate of the hostages still in Hamas' captivity. Sinwar was involved in negotiations that could have led to their release.



Families of Israeli hostages said that while the killing of Sinwar was a significant achievement, it would not be complete while hostages are still in Gaza.



"We express deep concern for the fate of the 101 men, women, elderly and children still held captive by Hamas in Gaza. We call on the Israeli government, world leaders, and mediating countries to leverage the military achievement into a diplomatic one by pursuing an immediate agreement for the release of all 101 hostages," the Hostages Families Forum said.



Avi Marciano, the father of Noa Marciano, who was held captive by Hamas and killed in captivity, told Israeli broadcaster KAN: "A year after I hugged Noa for the last time, the monster, the one who took her from me, who had the blood of all our daughters on her hands, finally met the gates of hell. A little justice, but no comfort.