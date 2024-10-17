Israeli military checking if Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in Gaza strike

JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said on Thursday (Oct 17) that it was checking the possibility that it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar following an operation in the Gaza Strip that it said targeted three militants.

"At this stage, the identity of the terrorists cannot be confirmed," it said in a statement.

It said there were no signs that hostages had been present in the building where the three militants were killed.

Sinwar, the chief architect of the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war, was named leader of Hamas following the assassination of former leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in August.

Israel has killed several commanders of Hamas in Gaza as well as senior figures of Hezbollah in Lebanon, including its veteran leader Hassan Nasrallah, dealing heavy blows to its arch foes.

Hamas has not commented on the fate of Sinwar.

If his death is confirmed it will dial up tensions in the Middle East where fears of a wider Middle East conflict have grown as Israel plans its response to the Oct 1 missile attack carried out by Iran after Israeli airstrikes on Iranian-allied militants.