Hamas leader's death creates chance for ceasefire, US Defense Secretary says

"Sinwar's death also provides an extraordinary opportunity to achieve a lasting ceasefire, to end this awful war, and to rush humanitarian aid into Gaza," Austin told a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

His comments followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's vow to keep fighting, telling Israelis that the killing provided an opportunity to "stop the axis of evil."



Asked about Netanyahu's remarks and whether Israel was perhaps missing an opportunity, Austin said: "Of course there is (an opportunity) and we would hope we can work together to take advantage of that opportunity."