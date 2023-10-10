Israel's most wanted man: Who is Mohammed Deif, the military commander behind Hamas' attack

SINGAPORE: Mohammed Deif has made just three statements in the past nine years. He has not appeared in public in nearly three decades. Only two undated grainy photos exist - the others either show him covered in a Palestinian keffiyeh or bear his silhouette.

But to Israel, there was no mistaking the voice behind the video recording that was released within hours of Saturday’s (Oct 7) attack by Hamas - the deadliest incursion into Israeli territory since the Yom Kippur War 50 years ago.

The death toll has been mounting since Israel's total siege on Gaza in response to the Palestinian militant group's latest attack, with the number of dead crossing 1,500 on both sides.

Thousands more have been wounded, and scores of Israelis are being held captive by Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

“In light of the continuing crimes against our people, in light of the orgy of occupation and its denial of international laws and resolutions, and in light of American and Western support, we’ve decided to put an end to all this, so that the enemy understands that he can no longer revel without being held to account,” said the speaker in the video.

Calling the attack “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm”, he also referenced the “16-year blockade of Gaza, the Israeli occupation and a series of recent incidents that have brought Israeli-Palestinian tensions to a fever pitch”.

The message was all too familiar, with the voice purportedly belonging to Deif, the commander of Hamas' military wing Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, and the reported mastermind of numerous attacks against Israel over the years.

Who exactly is the man Israel has tried to hunt down for decades and how did he become Hamas' most feared operator?