Hamas official says 'necessary to reach a ceasefire' in Gaza

GAZA/PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: A Hamas official told AFP on Tuesday (Apr 8) that it was "necessary to reach a ceasefire" in the Gaza Strip, three weeks after Israel resumed bombardments on the Palestinian territory."This war cannot continue indefinitely, and it is therefore necessary to reach a ceasefire," Hossam Badran, a member of Hamas's political bureau, told AFP.He added that "communication with the mediators is still ongoing" but that "so far, there are no new proposals".US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a day earlier that new negotiations were in the works aimed at getting more hostages released from captivity in Gaza."We're working now on another deal that we hope will succeed, and we're committed to getting all the hostages out," Netanyahu told reporters in the Oval Office.