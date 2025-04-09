Hamas official says 'necessary to reach a ceasefire' in Gaza

The health ministry in the Hamas-run territory said Tuesday that at least 1,449 Palestinians have been killed in the renewed Israeli operations since Mar 18, taking the overall death toll since the start of the war to 50,810.



The war was triggered by Hamas's Oct 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,218 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.



Of the 251 hostages abducted during Hamas's Oct 7 attack, 58 remain in captivity in Gaza, including 34 who the Israeli military says are dead.