Hamas raises fears for hostage at centre of latest Gaza truce offer

PALESTINIAN TERRITORIES: Hamas said Tuesday (Apr 15) that after an Israeli strike, it had "lost contact" with the captors of an Israeli-American hostage in Gaza, whose release takes centre stage in Israel's latest proposal for a renewed ceasefire Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited northern Gaza on Tuesday, his office announced, as the military kept up the offensive it resumed on Mar 18, effectively ending a two-month ceasefire."We announce that we have lost contact with the group holding soldier Edan Alexander following a direct strike on their location. We are still trying to reach them at this moment," Abu Obeida, spokesman for Hamas's military wing the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said on his Telegram channel.The military wing later released a video addressed to the families of the remaining hostages, warning them that their loved ones were likely to return in coffins if Israel kept up its bombardment of the territory.Over video images of masked militants carrying black coffins out of white vans in the darkness, the video carried a subtitled message in English, Arabic and Hebrew.