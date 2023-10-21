Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Hamas releases two US hostages 'for humanitarian reasons' in response to Qatari efforts: Spokesperson
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Hamas releases two US hostages 'for humanitarian reasons' in response to Qatari efforts: Spokesperson

Hamas releases two US hostages 'for humanitarian reasons' in response to Qatari efforts: Spokesperson

Israeli soldiers patrol an area near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, Oct 19, 2023. (File photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen)

New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

21 Oct 2023 01:48AM (Updated: 21 Oct 2023 01:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO: Hamas' armed wing the Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades has released two US hostages - a mother and her daughter - "for humanitarian reasons" in response to Qatari mediation efforts, its spokesman Abu Ubaida said in a statement on Friday (Oct 20).

Abu Ubaida said they released the citizens "for humanitarian reasons, and to prove to the American people and the world that the claims made by (President Joe) Biden and his fascist administration are false and baseless".

Israel responded to the hostage crisis and the Oct 7 rampage by Hamas gunmen which killed 1,400 Israelis by pounding Gaza with air strikes, killing more than 4,000 people, and has said it will act to free the hostages while wiping out Hamas.

It amassed tanks and troops near the perimeter of the enclave for an expected ground invasion, calling on Palestinians to evacuate the north of Gaza, where it says Hamas is dug in.

Israel has also said that there will be no end to its full blockade of the enclave unless Israeli hostages are freed.

Hamas says it has 200 hostages and that 50 more are held by other armed groups in the enclave. It said more than 20 hostages have been killed by Israeli air strikes, but has not given any further details.

Related:

Source: Reuters/nh

Related Topics

Israel-Hamas conflict Israel Hamas Gaza

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.