Hamas releases video showing Israeli hostage marking his birthday

"On the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, when we say 'never again,' an Israeli citizen cries out for help from Hamas's tunnels," his family said in a statement.



"It is a moral failure for the state of Israel. Our Omri is strong and will not break, but our hearts are broken," the family added.



"We will continue to fight until Omri returns to us, and especially to his two daughters who are waiting with all their hearts to hold him again."



During the Oct 7, 2023 attack by Hamas militants on Israel, Miran was seized from his home in kibbutz Nahal Oz in front of his wife Lichay Miran-Lavi and their two small daughters.



He previously appeared in an undated video released by Hamas on Apr 27, 2024.