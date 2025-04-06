Hamas releases video showing two Israeli hostages alive

AFP was unable to verify the authenticity of the footage or when it was filmed.



Kuperstein is a resident of Holon, a suburb of Tel Aviv.

Then 21, he was abducted while trying to help revellers at the Nova festival.



Although he was not on duty that day, he was part of the festival staff.



Herkin, who also has Russian citizenship, was 35 at the time of the attack.



He had emigrated to Israel from Ukraine with his mother.



Before being taken from the Nova festival, Herkin, father of a young girl, wrote to his mother: "All is well. I'm coming home".



The latest video was released a day after Israeli forces launched a ground offensive in the Shujaiya area of Gaza City "in order to expand the security zone" inside the Palestinian territory.



Hamas's armed wing warned on Friday that the offensive was putting hostages' lives at risk.