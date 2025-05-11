Hamas releases video of two Israeli hostages alive in Gaza

JERUSALEM: Hamas's armed wing released a video on Saturday (May 10) showing two Israeli hostages alive in the Gaza Strip, with one of the two men calling to end the 19-month-long war.

The pair were identified by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group as Elkana Bohbot and Yosef Haim Ohana, who were kidnapped during Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

The undated three-minute video footage released by Hamas's Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades shows one of the hostages, 36-year-old Bohbot, visibly weak and lying on the floor wrapped in a blanket.

The second hostage, Ohana, 24, speaks in Hebrew urging the Israeli government to end the war in Gaza and secure the release of all remaining captives - a similar message to statements made by other hostages, likely under duress, in previous videos released by Hamas.