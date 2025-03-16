Hamas says 'ball is in Israel's court' after hostage offer

GAZA: Hamas said Saturday (Mar 15) that "the ball is in Israel's court" after offering to release an Israeli-US hostage and return the bodies of four others as part of Gaza truce talks.

Following the offer on Friday, Israel said the Palestinian militants had "not budged a millimetre" after a proposal from US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy.

The first phase of the truce, which began in January, ended on March 1 without agreement on next steps. A Hamas official said negotiations began in Doha on Tuesday.

"The ball is in Israel's court," a Hamas spokesman said.

"We want to solidify the ceasefire agreement and force (Israel) to implement its terms," Abdul Latif al-Qanou told AFP, accusing Israel of "delaying" its enforcement.

He pointed to the ongoing blockage of humanitarian aid entering Gaza since March 2.