Hamas says examining new US deal for Gaza

"HORDES OF HUNGRY PEOPLE"

"We go there and risk our lives just to get a bag of flour to feed our children."



The Israeli military said it was not aware of the shooting incident, and that it was looking into the reported deaths in Al-Bureij.



Separately, it said in a statement that its forces had struck "dozens of terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip" over the past day.



In a telephone call Thursday with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said Israel's "systematic starvation tactics have crossed all moral and legal boundaries".



On Wednesday, thousands of desperate Palestinians stormed a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse in central Gaza, with Israel and the UN trading blame over the deepening hunger crisis.



AFP footage showed crowds of Palestinians breaking into the WFP facility in Deir al-Balah and taking bags of emergency food supplies as gunshots rang out.



"Hordes of hungry people broke into WFP's Al-Ghafari warehouse in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, in search of food supplies that were pre-positioned for distribution," the UN agency said in a statement.