Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage unknown after guard killed in Israel strike

CAIRO: The armed wing of Hamas said on Saturday (Apr 19) the fate of an Israeli dual national soldier believed to be the last US citizen held alive in Gaza was unknown, after the body of one of the guards who had been holding him was found killed by an Israeli strike.

A month after Israel re-launched intensive strikes across the breadth of Gaza following the collapse a ceasefire, Israel was intensifying its attacks. Palestinian health authorities said at least 50 Palestinians had been killed in Israeli strikes on Saturday.

President Donald Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff said in March that freeing Edan Alexander, a 21-year-old New Jersey native who was serving in the Israeli army when he was captured during the Oct 7 2023 attacks that precipitated the war, was a "top priority". His release was at the centre of talks held between Hamas leaders and US negotiator Adam Boehler last month.

Hamas had said on Tuesday that it had lost contact with the militants holding Alexander after their location was hit in an Israeli attack. On Saturday it said the body of one of the guards had been recovered.

"The fate of the prisoner and the rest of the captors remains unknown," said Hamas armed wing Al-Qassam Brigades' spokesperson Abu Ubaida.

"We are trying to protect all the hostages and preserve their lives ... but their lives are in danger because of the criminal bombings by the enemy's army," Abu Ubaida said.