Hamas says Gaza truce talks in Doha 'serious and positive'

DOHA: Hamas said talks in Qatar on Tuesday (Dec 17) aimed at a truce and hostage-prisoner exchange in Gaza were "serious and positive", a day after an Israeli delegation arrived in Doha to meet with mediators.

"Hamas affirms that, in light of the serious and positive discussions taking place today in Doha under the auspices of our Qatari and Egyptian brothers, reaching an agreement for a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange is possible if the occupation ceases to impose new conditions," the Palestinian group said in a statement.

Israeli officials arrived in Doha on Monday for talks aimed at bridging gaps between the two parties, a source with knowledge of the discussions told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity due to their sensitivity.

The meetings follow a trip by David Barnea, who heads Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, to the Qatari capital on Wednesday, the source said.