Hamas says Israel withdraws from key Gaza road

"I THOUGHT YOU WERE DEAD"

The 2023 attack, the deadliest in Israeli history, resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.



Militants also took 251 hostages, of whom 73 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.



The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said the war has killed at least 48,181 people in the territory.



Under the current ceasefire, Israel and Hamas on Saturday completed their fifth hostage-prisoner exchange, with three Israeli hostages and 183 Palestinian prisoners released.