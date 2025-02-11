Hamas says it will stop Gaza hostage release 'until further notice'

Asked if the Palestinians would have the right to return, Trump said: "No, they wouldn't, because they're going to have much better housing."



He said he would build "beautiful communities" for Gazans elsewhere, and "in the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real estate development for the future."



For Palestinians, any attempt to force them out of Gaza would evoke dark memories of what the Arab world calls the "Nakba" or catastrophe - the mass displacement of Palestinians during Israel's creation in 1948.



Trump stunned the world when he announced out of the blue last week that the United States would "take over the Gaza Strip," remove rubble and unexploded bombs and turn it into the "Riviera of the Middle East".