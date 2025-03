Hamas says ready to complete 'remaining stages' of Gaza truce deal

GAZA: Hamas reiterated on Saturday (Mar 1) its readiness to go ahead with the "remaining stages" of a ceasefire agreement in Gaza , as the first phase drew to a close with uncertainty over the next steps.

"We affirm our keenness to complete the remaining stages of the ceasefire agreement, leading to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire, full withdrawal of the occupation forces from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction and lifting the siege," the Palestinian militant group said, referring to terms of the deal previously outlined by mediators.

Hamas made their comment in a letter to an Arab League summit on Gaza due to be held on Tuesday. 

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas truce is due to expire on Saturday, but negotiations on the next stage, aiming to secure a permanent ceasefire, have so far been inconclusive.