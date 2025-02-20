Hamas says ready to free all hostages at once in Gaza truce phase two

Israel and Hamas are currently in the process of implementing phase one of the fragile truce, which has held since taking effect on Jan 19 despite accusations of violations on both sides.
Israel's foreign minister said on Tuesday that talks would begin "this week" on the second phase, which is expected to lay out a more permanent end to the war.
"We have informed the mediators that Hamas is ready to release all hostages in one batch during the second phase of the agreement, rather than in stages as in the current first phase," senior Hamas official Taher al-Nunu told AFP.
He did not clarify how many hostages were currently being held by Hamas or other militant groups.
Under the ceasefire's first phase, 19 Israeli hostages have been released by militants so far in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinian prisoners freed from Israeli jails in a series of Red Cross-mediated swaps.
Wednesday's offer came after Israel and Hamas announced a deal for the return of all six remaining living hostages eligible for release under phase one in a single swap this weekend.
Hamas also agreed on Tuesday to return the bodies of eight dead hostages in two groups this week and next.
After the completion of the first phase, 58 hostages will remain in Gaza.
"ROOM TO PRESSURE HAMAS"
Muhammad Shehada, of the European Council on Foreign Relations, said that after more than a year of devastating Israeli assault in Gaza, "Hamas wants to prevent the war resuming at any cost", albeit with some "red lines".
"And one of those red lines is that they should continue to exist, basically, whereas (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's position is that they should dismantle themselves," he said.
Since the start of the war, Netanyahu has vowed to destroy Hamas's capacity to fight or govern, something the militant group has rejected.
But the appearance that Washington is now in complete alignment with Netanyahu's government, as displayed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit this week, strengthened the Israeli premier's hand in negotiations, according to Michael Horowitz, an expert at the risk management consultancy Le Beck International.
It gives Netanyahu "more room to pressure Hamas", Horowitz said, adding that US President Donald Trump "prefers that the agreement moves forward, but he's leaving the field open to Netanyahu ... as long as the ceasefire is maintained".
"HELD ONTO HOPE"
Among the bodies Hamas said it would hand over on Thursday are those of Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Kfir and Ariel, who have become national symbols in Israel of the hostages' ordeal.
The boys' father Yarden Bibas was taken hostage separately on Oct 7, 2023, and was released alive during an earlier hostage-prisoner swap.
While Hamas said Shiri Bibas and her boys were killed in an Israeli air strike early in the war, Israel has never confirmed this, and many supporters remain unconvinced of their deaths, including members of the Bibas family.
Israeli authorities have confirmed that the remains of four hostages are due to be returned on Thursday, although they have not officially named them.
"We once again call for all releases to be conducted in a private and dignified manner, including when they tragically involve the deceased," it said.
Hamas and its allies took 251 people hostage during the Oct 7, 2023 attack on Israel, of whom 70 remain in Gaza, including 35 the Israeli military says are dead.
The attack resulted in the deaths of 1,211 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 48,297 people in Gaza, the majority of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.
SOLDIERS CHARGED
Since the war began, Israeli forces have detained hundreds of Gazans, some of whom have been released in previous rounds of hostage-prisoner exchanges.
On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it had filed charges of "causing severe injury and abuse under aggravating circumstances" against five reservist soldiers for assaulting a Palestinian detainee in July last year.
"The indictment charges the accused with acting against the detainee with severe violence, including stabbing the detainee's bottom with a sharp object, which had penetrated near the detainee's rectum," a military statement said, adding the alleged abuse also caused cracked ribs and a punctured lung.
It said the incident took place at the Sde Teiman detention facility following an instruction to conduct a search of the detainee during which he was, "blindfolded, and cuffed at the hands and ankles".
The detention centre near the border was created early in the war to hold detainees from Gaza.