Hamas says Trump remarks are 'declaration of intent to occupy' Gaza

DOHA: Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Thursday (Feb 6) warned that US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and displace its people was a "declaration of intent to occupy" the Palestinian territory.
The Palestinian militant group also called for "an urgent Arab summit to confront the displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza, Qassem said in a statement.
Trump, meanwhile, doubled down on the shock plan he first announced on Tuesday and on his proposal to resettle two million Palestinians elsewhere in the Middle East.
"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting," Trump said on his Truth Social network.
"No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"
Hamas's spokesman condemned Trump's statements as "absolutely unacceptable".
"We call for the convening of an emergency Arab summit to confront the displacement project," he added.
"Trump's remarks about Washington taking control of Gaza amount to an open declaration of intent to occupy the territory.
"We do not need any country to run the Gaza Strip and we do not accept replacing one occupation with another.
"We call on the Arab peoples and international organisations to take strong action to reject the Trump project."
"WEAKENS AND DESTROYS NEGOTIATIONS"
Egypt on Thursday said Israeli support for US President Donald Trump's plan to displace Gazans "weakens and destroys the negotiations on a ceasefire agreement and incites a return to fighting".
The statement from truce mediator Egypt's foreign ministry referred to "statements issued today by a number of members of the Israeli government", without naming them.
Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz had earlier on Thursday instructed the military to formulate a plan for Palestinians to leave Gaza, a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the proposal "remarkable".
Trump's proposal last week for the United States to "take over" Gaza and move Palestinians out of the territory has been met with resounding rejection from Palestinians, Arab governments and world leaders.
The United Nations and legal experts have said the plan is illegal under international law.
"Any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory is strictly prohibited," said UN rights chief Volker Turk.