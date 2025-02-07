Hamas says Trump remarks are 'declaration of intent to occupy' Gaza

DOHA: Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem on Thursday (Feb 6) warned that US President Donald Trump's plan to take over Gaza and displace its people was a "declaration of intent to occupy" the Palestinian territory.



The Palestinian militant group also called for "an urgent Arab summit to confront the displacement" of Palestinians from Gaza, Qassem said in a statement.



Trump, meanwhile, doubled down on the shock plan he first announced on Tuesday and on his proposal to resettle two million Palestinians elsewhere in the Middle East.



"The Gaza Strip would be turned over to the United States by Israel at the conclusion of fighting," Trump said on his Truth Social network.



"No soldiers by the US would be needed! Stability for the region would reign!!!"



Hamas's spokesman condemned Trump's statements as "absolutely unacceptable".