Hamas set to release first hostages under Gaza ceasefire deal on Sunday, Israel says

JERUSALEM: The Palestinian militant group Hamas is expected to release the first hostages under a Gaza ceasefire deal on Sunday (Jan 19), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said on Friday, after 15 months of war that demolished the enclave.

If successful, the ceasefire would halt fighting that has razed much of heavily urbanised Gaza, killed over 46,000 people, and displaced most of the tiny enclave's pre-war population of 2.3 million several times over, according to local authorities.

It could also ease hostilities in the Middle East, where the Gaza war spread to include Iran and its proxies; Lebanon's Hezbollah, Yemen's Houthis and armed groups in Iraq.

Under the six-week first phase of the three-stage deal, Hamas will release 33 Israeli hostages, including all women (soldiers and civilians), children, and men over 50.

Israel will release all Palestinian women and children under 19 detained in Israeli jails by the end of the first phase. The total number of Palestinians released will depend on hostages released, and could be between 990 and 1,650 Palestinians, including men, women and children.

Hamas said in a statement on Friday that obstacles that arose in relation to the terms of the Gaza ceasefire agreement have been resolved.