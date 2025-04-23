Hamas team heads to Cairo for Gaza talks as Israel strikes kill 26

Israel blocked all aid to Gaza on Mar 2, days before its renewed offensive began.



"Gaza has become a land of desperation," Philippe Lazzarini, head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA, said on X on Tuesday.



"Hunger is spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade.... Humanitarian aid is being used as a bargaining chip and a weapon of war."

Qatar, with the United States and Egypt, brokered a truce in Gaza between Israel and Hamas which began on January 19 and enabled a surge in aid, alongside exchanges of hostages and Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody.



But the truce collapsed after disagreements over the terms of the next stage.