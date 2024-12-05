Hamas threatens to 'neutralize' hostages if Israel launches rescue

DUBAI: Hamas said it had information that Israel intended to carry out a hostage rescue operation similar to one conducted in Gaza's Nuseirat camp in June and threatened to "neutralize" the captives if any such action took place, according to an internal statement seen by Reuters on Wednesday (Dec 4).



In the statement dated Nov 22, Hamas told its operatives not to consider what the repercussions of following the instructions might be and said it held Israel responsible for the fate of the hostages.



The statement, which a senior Hamas source told Reuters was circulated to its factions by the intelligence unit of the group's military wing Izz el-Deen al-Qassam Brigades, did not say when any Israeli operation was expected to take place.