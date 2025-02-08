Hamas hands over three Israeli hostages to Red Cross in central Gaza

GAZA: Hamas handed over on Saturday (Feb 8) three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross in central Gaza's Deir Al-Balah, live television showed.

The militant group released Ohad Ben Ami and Eli Sharabi, both taken hostage from Kibbutz Be'eri during the cross-border Hamas-led attack on Oct 7, 2023, and Or Levy, abducted that day from the Nova music festival.

In exchange, Israel will release 183 Palestinian prisoners, some convicted of involvement in attacks that killed dozens of people and including 18 serving life sentences and 111 detained in Gaza during the war, according to Hamas.



Dozens of masked and armed Hamas fighters were deployed in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, at the site where the group handed over the hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).



Crowds of people gathered at the site, where the ICRC vehicles waited to collect the hostages and transport them to Israeli forces in Gaza, who would then take them into Israel.