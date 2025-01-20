Hamas 'will never govern Gaza' again: Trump security aide

Donald Trump's top national security advisor said flatly Sunday (Jan 19) that Hamas militants will never again govern Gaza.

WASHINGTON:

"They cannot be a terrorist organization any longer, and they will never govern Gaza. Period," Mike Waltz said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Waltz, a former member of Congress and veteran of two combat tours in Afghanistan, was speaking just hours after a long-negotiated ceasefire took effect in the devastated Palestinian territory.

Despite considerable uncertainty over how the ceasefire develops, and how Gaza's recovery and longer-term stability can be assured, Waltz expressed cautious optimism.

"Look, Israel is going to do what it has to do to make sure. And the United States, under the Trump administration, will support them, that Hamas never governs Gaza again," he said.

"That doesn't mean there won't be pockets (of Hamas resistance). That doesn't mean there won't be ongoing fighting, but it is going to be a difficult road ahead."