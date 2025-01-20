Hamas 'will never govern Gaza' again: Trump security aide

"They cannot be a terrorist organization any longer, and they will never govern Gaza. Period," Mike Waltz said on CNN's "State of the Union."
Waltz, a former member of Congress and veteran of two combat tours in Afghanistan, was speaking just hours after a long-negotiated ceasefire took effect in the devastated Palestinian territory.
Despite considerable uncertainty over how the ceasefire develops, and how Gaza's recovery and longer-term stability can be assured, Waltz expressed cautious optimism.
"Look, Israel is going to do what it has to do to make sure. And the United States, under the Trump administration, will support them, that Hamas never governs Gaza again," he said.
"That doesn't mean there won't be pockets (of Hamas resistance). That doesn't mean there won't be ongoing fighting, but it is going to be a difficult road ahead."
Analysts say it will take intense, prolonged and focused diplomacy to craft a stable and peaceful future for Gaza, but Waltz said Trump had the ability to help make that happen.
"President Trump can bring all sides together uniquely," he said.
"If it's an Arab-supported security force, if there's some mix of Palestinians, I don't want to get ahead of our planning process.
"But obviously the broader contours are in place."