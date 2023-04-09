Logo
World

Hamburg police warn of possible toxins in air due to fire; 140 evacuated
World

Huge flames rise from a fire in Hamburg, Germany on Apr 9, 2023. (Photo: AP/Jonas Walzberg/dpa)

09 Apr 2023 08:05PM (Updated: 09 Apr 2023 08:05PM)
FRANKFURT: Police and fire officials in the German city of Hamburg warned locals of possible toxins in the air after fires broke out early on Sunday (Apr 9) at multiple storage facilities.

Some 140 people were evacuated, and it is not yet possible to say exactly how dangerous the situation is, a police spokesperson said.

A spokesperson with the fire department said they had reduced the threat level somewhat, even though the fire was still burning at midday, but that people should remain indoors with windows closed.

Authorities said the fire began around 4am in Rothenburgsort, just a few kilometres southeast of central Hamburg, and that the smoke cloud was moving in the direction of the city centre.

Multiple police, fire and other emergency workers were at the scene as a thick cloud of dark smoke billowed upwards.

The police spokesperson said the sky had darkened as a result, but the weather made it difficult to determine how much was smoke and how much was clouds.

Source: Reuters/rj

