Several dead after shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Hamburg

BERLIN: Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday (Mar 9) evening, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

The shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometres north of the downtown area of Germany's second-biggest city.

“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesman Holger Vehren said.

He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded.

According to Reuters citing local media outlet Focus Online, at least six people are dead and several more injured.

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of the building. It added that local residents in the northern Alsterdorf district of Hamburg received warnings on their mobile phones of a "life-threatening situation" and that streets were sealed off.