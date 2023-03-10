Logo
World

Several dead after shooting at Jehovah's Witness hall in Hamburg
Armed police officers near the scene of a shooting in Hamburg, Germany on Mar 9, 2023 after one or more people opened fire in a church. (Photo: Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)

10 Mar 2023 06:53AM (Updated: 10 Mar 2023 07:28AM)
BERLIN: Shots were fired inside a building used by Jehovah's Witnesses in the northern German city of Hamburg on Thursday (Mar 9) evening, and an unspecified number of people were killed or wounded, police said.

The shooting took place in the Gross Borstel district, a few kilometres north of the downtown area of Germany's second-biggest city.

“We only know that several people died here; several people are wounded, they were taken to hospitals,” police spokesman Holger Vehren said.

He said he had no information on the severity of the injuries suffered by the wounded.

According to Reuters citing local media outlet Focus Online, at least six people are dead and several more injured.

German news agency dpa reported seeing rescue services taking people out of the building. It added that local residents in the northern Alsterdorf district of Hamburg received warnings on their mobile phones of a "life-threatening situation" and that streets were sealed off.

Police officers are on duty in Hamburg, Germany, Mar 9, 2023, standing in front of a sign reading "Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses." (Photo: Jonas Walzberg/dpa via AP)
Police secure the area following a deadly shooting in Hamburg, Germany, Mar 9, 2023 in this still image taken from video. (Image: NONSTOP NEWS via Reuters TV)

Vehren said police were alerted to the shooting at about 9.15pm and were at the scene quickly.

He added that after officers arrived, they heard a shot from an upper floor and found a person upstairs who may have been a shooter. He said police officers did not have to use their firearms.

There was no immediate indication that a shooter was on the run and it appeared likely that the perpetrator or perpetrators were either in the building or among the dead, said the police spokesperson.

Police said they had no immediate information on a possible motive. Vehren said that “the background is still completely unclear.”

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher tweeted that the news was “shocking” and offered his sympathy to the victims' relatives.

Source: AP/Reuters/fh

