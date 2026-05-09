Spain readies for evacuations as a hantavirus-hit cruise ship heads for Canary Islands

MADRID: Spanish authorities on Friday (May 8) were preparing to receive more than 140 passengers and crew members on board a hantavirus-stricken cruise ship headed for the Canary Islands, where health officials have said they will perform careful evacuations.

The vessel is expected to reach the Spanish island of Tenerife, off the coast of West Africa, on Saturday or Sunday.

“They will arrive at a completely isolated, cordoned-off area,” said Virginia Barcones, Spain's head of emergency services, on Thursday.

Spain is coordinating with governments whose citizens are on board the ship about evacuation plans, Barcones said.

The United States has agreed to send a plane to the Canary Islands to repatriate its 17 citizens from the cruise ship, she said. The British government also said it will charter a plane to evacuate the nearly two dozen British citizens still on the MV Hondius.

At least three passengers have died, and several others are sick. The World Health Organization (WHO) said the risk to the wider public from the outbreak is low.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is due in Tenerife on Saturday to help coordinate the evacuation, Spanish ministry sources said.