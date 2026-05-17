Canada cruise passenger 'presumptive positive' for hantavirus

MONTREAL: Canadian public health officials said Saturday a "high-risk" passenger who was aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius tested "presumptive positive" for the Andes hantavirus.

The patient was one of four Canadians aboard the hantavirus-stricken vessel, which set sail on Apr 1 from Argentina on a course across the Atlantic Ocean until the outbreak of the rare rodent-carried disease.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement that officials from the western province of British Columbia "reported that one of the four high-risk individuals who was self-isolating and being monitored for symptoms has tested presumptive positive for Andes hantavirus".

The Andes strain of hantavirus is the only one known to spread between people.

Globally, the death toll remains at three.