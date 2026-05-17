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Canada cruise passenger 'presumptive positive' for hantavirus
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World

Canada cruise passenger 'presumptive positive' for hantavirus

The overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time, Canada's public health agency stressed.

Canada cruise passenger 'presumptive positive' for hantavirus

Passengers of the cruise ship MV Hondius, which was affected by a hantavirus outbreak, board a EuroAtlantic Airways aircraft bound for Canada at Tenerife Sud airport, Canary Islands, Spain, May 10, 2026. (Photo: Reuters/Borja Suarez)

17 May 2026 08:17AM
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MONTREAL: Canadian public health officials said Saturday a "high-risk" passenger who was aboard the cruise ship MV Hondius tested "presumptive positive" for the Andes hantavirus.

The patient was one of four Canadians aboard the hantavirus-stricken vessel, which set sail on Apr 1 from Argentina on a course across the Atlantic Ocean until the outbreak of the rare rodent-carried disease.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement that officials from the western province of British Columbia "reported that one of the four high-risk individuals who was self-isolating and being monitored for symptoms has tested presumptive positive for Andes hantavirus".

The Andes strain of hantavirus is the only one known to spread between people.

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Globally, the death toll remains at three.

The patient and their spouse, who reported minor symptoms, were transported to a hospital on Friday, where they will remain in isolation, officials said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, a third individual who was in secure lodging for isolation has been transferred to hospital for assessment and testing," the statement said.

Results of tests to confirm hantavirus infection were expected in the next couple of days.

"The overall risk to the general population in Canada from the Andes hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship remains low at this time," the public health agency stressed.

No vaccines or specific treatments for hantavirus exist, but health officials have dismissed comparisons to the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Source: AFP/zl
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