Tests in Italy, Spain come back negative in global hunt for hantavirus

ROME: Seventeen people under observation in Italy and Spain for possible hantavirus infection have tested negative, the countries' health ministries said on Wednesday (May 13) as governments around the globe track the virus to stop it from spreading.

The MV Hondius cruise ship, which had confirmed hantavirus cases on board, is expected to arrive at the Dutch port of Rotterdam on Monday, shipowner Oceanwide Expeditions said, adding that the remaining 25 crew members, along with two medical staff, will follow quarantine procedures set by Dutch authorities upon arrival.

The World Health Organisation said on Tuesday more cases were expected from the cluster that broke out on the ship during a polar expedition that departed from Argentina, but it stressed this was nothing like COVID and was not a pandemic.

Hantavirus is primarily spread by rodents but can be transmitted between people in rare cases. That requires close contact. Incubation can last about six weeks, and crew, passengers and people in contact with them have been quarantined in several European countries.