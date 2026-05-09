WHO says hantavirus risk low as countries prep repatriation flights

KLM FLIGHT ATTENDANT NEGATIVE

A flight attendant on the Dutch airline KLM, who came into contact with an infected passenger from the cruise ship and later showed mild symptoms, tested negative for hantavirus, the WHO said Friday.



The passenger - the wife of the first person to die in the outbreak - had briefly been on a plane bound from Johannesburg to the Netherlands on April 25, but was removed before take-off.



She died the following day in a Johannesburg hospital.



Lindmeier said the flight attendant testing negative was "good news", as it showed that someone could come into contact with an infected person and still not catch the virus.



Spanish authorities said a woman on that flight was being tested for hantavirus, having developed symptoms at home in eastern Spain. She is in isolation in hospital, said health secretary Javier Padilla.



"This is a pretty unlikely case," he told reporters: someone "two rows behind the person who died with hantavirus".



Spanish interior ministry sources said a South African woman who was also on the flight "is currently asymptomatic in South Africa after staying in Barcelona for a week before returning to her country".