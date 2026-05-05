Hantavirus: Spread by rodents, potentially fatal, with no specific cure

GENEVA: Hantavirus, being linked to deaths on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, circulates in rodents and can be deadly when transmitted to humans.

Dutch cruise operator Oceanwide Expeditions confirmed on Monday (May 4) that it was dealing with "a serious medical situation" on board the MV Hondius, travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde.

Hantaviruses can cause respiratory and cardiac distress, as well as haemorrhagic fevers.

There are no vaccines or specific medications to combat hantaviruses – meaning treatment consists solely of attempting to relieve the symptoms.

THE VIRUS

Each hantavirus is associated with a specific rodent reservoir species, in which it can cause long-term infection without apparent illness.

Only a few hantavirus species are known to cause human disease.

The virus is named after the Hantan River in South Korea, where more than 3,000 troops fell seriously ill after becoming infected with it during the 1950-1953 Korean War, Switzerland's FOPH health ministry says.

TRANSMISSION

Transmission of hantaviruses to humans occurs from contact with contaminated urine, droppings or saliva of infected wild rodents, such as mice or rats. More rarely, infection may occur through bites.

The French National Public Health Agency says human infection generally occurs through inhaling contaminated dust and aerosols.

The only way to minimise the risk of infection is to avoid contact with rodents and their secretions and excretions.

Andes virus, found in South America, is the only known hantavirus for which limited human‑to‑human transmission has been documented, and only then linked to "close and prolonged contact", says the World Health Organization.

The WHO's epidemic preparedness chief Maria Van Kerkhove said on Monday that based on previous outbreaks, "the overall risk to the public is low".