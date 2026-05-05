Seven cases of deadly hantavirus confirmed or suspected on stranded cruise ship

Two cases of the deadly hantavirus have been confirmed, and five more are suspected among people who were on a luxury cruise ship now held in the Atlantic near Cape Verde, the World Health Organization said in its most detailed update on the outbreak.

Around 150 people are still stuck on the Hondius, which was carrying mostly British, American and Spanish passengers on a trip that set off from Argentina in March and is now off the coast of West Africa.

The seven cases included three people who had died, one who was critically ill and three with mild symptoms, the WHO said in a statement late on Monday (May 4).

The three fatalities were a Dutch couple and a German national, and a British national was evacuated from the ship from Ascension and is being treated in South Africa, officials have said.

RISK TO WIDER PUBLIC LOW, SAYS WHO

"The atmosphere on board MV Hondius remains calm, with passengers generally composed", the ship's operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, said in a statement late on Monday. It said it was working on getting the passengers screened and disembarked, and was considering sailing to Spain's Las Palmas or Tenerife.

The UN health body reiterated its advice that the risk to the wider public ​was low from the disease typically spread from infected rodents that only rarely passes between humans.